Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.99) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($137.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £101.32 ($132.72). 2,067,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,300. The firm has a market cap of £156.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,697.67. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a twelve month high of £102.62 ($134.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,009.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,776.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

