Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock.
GFM traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 102.06 ($1.34). 7,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.03. The company has a market cap of £177.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
