Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock.

GFM traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 102.06 ($1.34). 7,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.03. The company has a market cap of £177.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

