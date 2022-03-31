Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.28).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 521.74 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 653.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.