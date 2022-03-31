Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Announces Earnings Results

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

