Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,328,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,784 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $101,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,626. The company has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

