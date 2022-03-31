Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952,550 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 493,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,003. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.