Bessemer Group Inc. Has $109.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period.

VSS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,216. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.87 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

