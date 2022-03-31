Bessemer Group Inc. Has $168.63 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $168,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.