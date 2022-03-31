Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

AXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.82. 51,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

