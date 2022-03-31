Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 20,392 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE:PAG traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,318. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

