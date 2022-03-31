Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,712 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 378,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

