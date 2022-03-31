Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,744 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $135,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

