Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 114,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 1,444,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,132,734. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

