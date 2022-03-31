Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 240,130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

