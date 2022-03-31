Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 693,113 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,088,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 693,113 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $885,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 125,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The company has a market cap of $427.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

