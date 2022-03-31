Bezant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $747,828.25 and $12.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

