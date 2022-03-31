B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 21,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.