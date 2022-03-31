B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,469. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

