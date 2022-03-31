Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.51

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $146.51 and traded as high as $148.75. Biglari shares last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.