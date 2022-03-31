Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.51

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $146.51 and traded as high as $148.75. Biglari shares last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
