Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.61 or 0.07184965 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.89 or 0.99579147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00045871 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

