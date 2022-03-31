BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

