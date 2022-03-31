BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of BioCardia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

