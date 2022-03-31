Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $211.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.