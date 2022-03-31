Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 53% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002948 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004552 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

