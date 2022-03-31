BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.