BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 343,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

