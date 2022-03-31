BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 13,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

