BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU opened at $51.30 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

