Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
