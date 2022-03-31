Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

