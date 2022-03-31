Blockburn Market Capitalization Tops $67,326.99 (BURN)

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Blockburn has a market cap of $67,326.99 and $3.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00063198 BTC.

About Blockburn

BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io

