Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $3,710.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,580,314 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

