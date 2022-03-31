Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRG opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a current ratio of 96.76. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

