Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BRG opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a current ratio of 96.76. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.