BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.69. Approximately 109,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 113,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

