BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Swantje Conrad Sells 14,600 Shares

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Swantje Conrad sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.18), for a total value of £68,912 ($90,269.85).

Shares of BPET opened at GBX 463 ($6.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 342.50 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

