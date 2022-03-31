Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.