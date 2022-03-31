BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

