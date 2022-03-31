BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,435,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

