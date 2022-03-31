Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 1,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $33.39.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
