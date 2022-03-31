Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 1,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $33.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

