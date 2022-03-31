BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $200,481.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00107231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.