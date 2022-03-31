Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Up 5%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 20,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 494,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

