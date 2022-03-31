Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BOOT traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

