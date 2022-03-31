BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,342. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

