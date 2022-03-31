Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

BRC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,906. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brady by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

