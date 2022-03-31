Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BRZE opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

