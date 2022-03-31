Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BCOV stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brightcove by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

