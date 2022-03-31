Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 544,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

