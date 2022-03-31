Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $631.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.62. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

