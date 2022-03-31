Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
