Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.