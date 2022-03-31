Brokerages Anticipate Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.21 million to $86.00 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $283.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.50 million, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $344.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

CHRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

