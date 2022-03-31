Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock worth $1,541,965. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

